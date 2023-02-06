KC-EU holds candlelit vigil in Brussels for solidarity with IIOJK people

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) organised a candlelight vigil in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, to express solidarity with oppressed people of Indian illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) on Solidarity Day.

The program was arranged the other day in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at European Squire in front of Central Station in Brussels, the EU headquarters. A BBC's documentary about violence against Muslims in India and atrocities against the people of Jammu and Kashmir was also shown on a widescreen through a projector, said a press release issued on Monday.

The documentary raised questions about India's democratic system under the Modi-led government and the polarisation of India on the basis of religion.

During the program, a number of Pakistanis and Kashmiris living in Europe and representatives of various social organisations and political parties joined the event and expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of the occupied valley.

Organiser of the program and Chairman of Kashmir Council EU, Ali Raza Syed said that Indian authorities were demolishing the properties of people "under the pretext of encroachment in the territory", adding that imprisoned Kashmiri youths were "taken out of the Indian jails and killed extrajudicially".

Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, the KC-EU chairman pointed out that the deployment of around one million Indian troops in IIOK was "proof of brutal occupation".

Ali Raza Syed demanded that the UN and EU should play their role for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.