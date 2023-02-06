UrduPoint.com

KC-EU Holds Candlelit Vigil In Brussels For Solidarity With IIOJK People

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

KC-EU holds candlelit vigil in Brussels for solidarity with IIOJK people

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) organised a candlelight vigil in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, to express solidarity with oppressed people of Indian illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) on Solidarity Day.

The program was arranged the other day in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at European Squire in front of Central Station in Brussels, the EU headquarters. A BBC's documentary about violence against Muslims in India and atrocities against the people of Jammu and Kashmir was also shown on a widescreen through a projector, said a press release issued on Monday.

The documentary raised questions about India's democratic system under the Modi-led government and the polarisation of India on the basis of religion.

During the program, a number of Pakistanis and Kashmiris living in Europe and representatives of various social organisations and political parties joined the event and expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of the occupied valley.

Organiser of the program and Chairman of Kashmir Council EU, Ali Raza Syed said that Indian authorities were demolishing the properties of people "under the pretext of encroachment in the territory", adding that imprisoned Kashmiri youths were "taken out of the Indian jails and killed extrajudicially".

Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, the KC-EU chairman pointed out that the deployment of around one million Indian troops in IIOK was "proof of brutal occupation".

Ali Raza Syed demanded that the UN and EU should play their role for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Related Topics

India Resolution Occupied Kashmir United Nations Europe Brussels Jammu Belgium Muslim Event Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to ..

Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to support private sector, enhanc ..

6 minutes ago
 All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad tom ..

All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad tomorrow

47 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free nightâ€™s s ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free nightâ€™s stay at Fairmont The Palm

49 minutes ago
 Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Fo ..

Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Foreign Ministers Kicks Off

49 minutes ago
 Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Ca ..

Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Cameras of vivo V25 5G and V25e

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF will hold technical level talks toda ..

Pakistan, IMF will hold technical level talks today in Islamabad

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.