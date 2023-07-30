Open Menu

Kenya Launches East, Central Africa Elephant Walk To Boost Wildlife Conservation

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Kenya on Saturday launched the East and Central Africa Elephant Walk to boost wildlife conservation in the region.

Peninah Malonza, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage, told journalists in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi that the walk will involve environmentalists from the Elephant Neighbors Center who will transverse Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and cover about 3,000 km over a period of 130 days.

"The walk is a renewed campaign against elephant and other endangered species poaching and trafficking," Malonza said.

According to Kenya Wildlife Service, the country's elephant population is estimated at 38,000 as of 2022.

Malonza said that the walk signifies a crucial step in amplifying public education and awareness, especially in a country like Kenya, where 50 percent of the populace are youth who hold the key to reducing poaching and protecting wildlife.

