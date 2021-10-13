UrduPoint.com

Kenya 'rejects In Totality And Does Not Recognise' Somalia Border Ruling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 09:30 AM

Kenya 'rejects in totality and does not recognise' Somalia border ruling

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta slammed a ruling by the UN's top court on Tuesday to hand Somalia control of most of a potentially oil and gas-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean following a bitter row between the two countries.

Kenyatta said his government "rejects in totality and does not recognise the findings in the decision" by the International Court of Justice based in The Hague, days after Nairobi said it would no longer acknowledge the "biased" court's authority.

