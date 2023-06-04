UrduPoint.com

KFU Ranks High In THE Impact Ranking 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

KFU ranks high in THE Impact Ranking 2023

Ahsa, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :King Faisal University (KFU) has achieved a remarkable milestone, ranking first out of 25 Saudi universities, and category 101-200 globally out of 1,591 universities in Times Higher education (THE) Impact Rankings 2023, which measures universities' contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

President of King Faisal University Dr. Mohammad Abdulaziz Al-Ohali said that this achievement reflects the university's efforts to achieve outstanding results, particularly in food security and environmental sustainability, and is bound to strengthen its presence at local, regional and international levels.

