Open Menu

King Abdulaziz Port Added To RGA Shipping Service

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2023 | 01:20 PM

King Abdulaziz port added to RGA shipping service

RIYADH, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) announced the inclusion of King Abdulaziz Port in the RCL Gulf ASEAN (RGA) cargo service run by Thai based shipping operator Regional Container Lines.

Launching on September 5 from Ho Chi Minh City, the upgraded service will directly connect the Dammam based port to major hubs across Southeast Asia, India, and the middle East including Cai Mep, Laem Chabang, Port Klang, Nhava Sheva, Jebel Ali, and Sohar, onboard a single vessel. With the addition of a new maritime link, the Arabian Gulf port is set to boost its role as a major regional trade gateway featuring top class capabilities and infrastructure as well as high standards of productivity and efficiency, facts that contributed to its record-breaking monthly tally of 211,202 TEUs during July.

The national maritime regulator's efforts to attract global freightliners to the Kingdom's shores was instrumental in yielding the country a score of 76.16 points and a 16th place ranking in the latest issue of the UNCTAD's Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI), which represents a key step in its pursuit to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics destination in line with the goals of Vision 2030.

Related Topics

India Saudi Ho Chi Minh City Saudi Arabia Middle East July September From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ..

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ECP: CEC

31 minutes ago
 Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to ..

Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to Mahira Khan amid depression s ..

48 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

2 hours ago
 Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

2 hours ago
CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

2 hours ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

2 hours ago
 DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

3 hours ago
 ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

3 hours ago
 Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore ..

Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore airport

4 hours ago
 UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on ..

UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on Comprehensive Economic Partner ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous