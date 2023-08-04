RIYADH, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :King Saud University has sent 157 academically distinguished male and female students at the master's and PhD levels to study at the world's top 50 universities according to the "Shanghai" Ranking through the New World Program (NWP).

Yazid bin Abdulmalik Al Sheikh, the Vice President for Graduate Studies and Scientific Research and Chairman of the Standing Committee for NWP at KSU, expressed immense pride in this group's ability to study at these prestigious universities.

He emphasized KSU's unwavering support for these students, with the aim of motivating them in their scientific careers. It is worth noting that NWP is one of KSU's outstanding projects, which focuses on encouraging KSU's lecturers to pursue their graduate studies at the most esteemed global universities, as determined by the Shanghai Ranking. --