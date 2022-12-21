UrduPoint.com

Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia To Host Fourth Session Of Arab Council For Population And Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 02:10 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host and chair the fourth session of the Arab Council for Population and Development in Riyadh, on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022.

The session will be attended by ministers and delegates from the 21 member states of the Arab League and will be chaired by Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim.

During the session, the Council will discuss recent regional and global population trends, and topics related to population and development.

Member countries will debate how best to address development issues facing Arab populations today.

The objective of this session is to further advance efforts to develop national population strategies, provide technical support to member states to help serve their populations, and improve coordination and knowledge sharing amongst member states. Member states will put forward proposals and recommendations on how best to address the region's most pressing population and development issues.

During the session, member states will consider tradeoffs and implications, and determine how best to implement various recommendations.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be hosting the Arab Council for Population and Development for the first time since its inception. In line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to become an active and engaged participant in the international community and its ongoing global discussions. The Kingdom continues to support closer regional cooperation by building effective bilateral and multilateral relations and mutually beneficial partnerships.

The Arab Council for Population and Development was launched in Amman, Jordan in 2019. The Council aims at unifying Arab efforts in supporting population and development issues, offering technical assistance to member states to remain aware of regional and international developments, and helping Arab national councils to draw population strategies in line with their national needs.

