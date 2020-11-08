Knicks Go wins Dirt Mile to give Cox third 2020 Breeders' Cup win

Los Angeles, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Knicks Go powered to victory in the $1 million Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile on Saturday to give trainer Brad Cox a third victory of the weekend at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

With jockey Joel Rosario in the irons, Knicks Go shot to the front from the fifth post and roared to victory in a track record.

"He's very fast and he loves Keeneland as well," said Cox, the Kentucky local who saddled Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Aunt Pearl and Juvenile winner Essential Quality on Friday.

"They went very quick, but he was able to keep going and the short stretch here was in his favor." Knicks Go finished 3 1/2 lengths in front of Jesus' Team, with Sharp Samurai third.

Cox said the gray colt with South Korean ownership had come back strong after suffering an early career setback, when he required surgery to remove bone chips.

"He's a very aggressive horse, he loves to train," Cox said.