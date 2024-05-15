Open Menu

£190 Million Case: IHC Allows Imran Khan’s Bail Plea

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM

A IHC division bench headed by Chief Justice Aamir Farooq announces verdict reserved earlier after lengthy arguments in case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2024) Good news for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan as Islamabad High Court (IHC) allowed his bail plea in £190 million case.

A IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the reserved verdict.

The court allowed bail for Imran Khan who had been in Adiala jail for last several months. The court directed him to deposit Rs1 million as surety bond.

PTI's lawyer Latif Khosa contended that a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witness had acknowledged the absence of the PTI founder's signature on any documents.

“NAB's witness confirmed that no funds were transferred to the PTI founder or Bushra Bibi. The witness stated that neither the PTI founder nor Bushra Bibi benefited personally. NAB did not contest this testimony. What remains of the case after this statement?" Khosa argued.

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were charged in the case by an accountability court in February of last year.

Previously, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a corruption reference against the former prime minister and others, alleging they received land valued at millions of Dollars as a bribe through the Al-Qadir Trust.

