PIE's Inaugural RAG Meeting Sets Education Research Agenda
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 06:11 PM
The Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) recently hosted its first Research Advisory Group (RAG) meeting on Wednesday, a pivotal event in shaping the nation's education research focus
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) recently hosted its first Research Advisory Group (RAG) meeting on Wednesday, a pivotal event in shaping the nation's education research focus.
The group, comprising top educationists, researchers, and stakeholders, aims to guide PIE in becoming Pakistan's premier public sector think tank for informing education policy, offering guidance and support in positioning itself as the leading voice in education sector policy making.
Senior Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Sohil Akhtar highlighted that the consultative session involved brainstorming on research topics and themes. The emphasis was on utilizing PIE's key reports, including the Pakistan Education Statistics (PES) Report and the National Assessment Test (NAT) Report, to identify priority research areas that address the urgent needs of Pakistan's education sector.
Dr. Muhammad Shahid Soroya provided an introduction to PIE, highlighting its role as a premier "Think Tank" that supports policy formulation through evidence-based research.
He said this initiative underscores PIE’s commitment to strengthening the quality and impact of educational research in Pakistan. By harnessing the expertise of the newly formed RAG, PIE is poised to make significant strides in informing effective educational policies and fostering positive change within the country’s educational landscape.
The RAG serves as a critical advisory body envisioned to provide expert guidance on educational research and its application within Pakistan’s educational landscape.
The establishment of RAG aligns with PIE’s strategic vision to leverage valuable insights from esteemed professionals and steer its research efforts towards addressing the most pressing challenges in Pakistan’s education sector. The group is comprised of representatives with a deep understanding of Pakistan’s educational landscape and possess expertise in research, policy making, and academia.
Presentations were delivered on PIE’s organizational structure and its ongoing work, along with a comprehensive overview of RAG’s background and its designated mandate.
A central focus of the meeting was a collaborative brainstorming session on potential research topics and themes. Additionally, productive discussions were held on fostering collaboration between PIE, universities, and research institutions.
The event was attended by distinguished guests including. Sohil Akhtar, Senior Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFEPT), Dr Muhammad Shahid Soroya, Director General of PIE, Dr Nizamuddin, Dr Farid Pinjwani, Dr Shahid Munir Chairman Punjab HEC, Dr Faisal Bari from LUMS, and Dr Jamila Razzaq, Research Lead of DARE-RC.
Recent Stories
Fazl demands re-election, establishment’s zero-‘interference’
PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize television viewing experience in Paki ..
£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fazl demands re-election, establishment’s zero-‘interference’4 minutes ago
-
RPO inquires after health of injured policeman at DHQ18 minutes ago
-
PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize television viewing experience in Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
DG PNCA inquires about Abida Parveen's health28 minutes ago
-
£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea38 minutes ago
-
PA special committee-3 takes strong notice of illegal sand mining, overloading38 minutes ago
-
Anti-Smog Committee reviews actions taken against smog reviewed38 minutes ago
-
Govt to announce special incentives for farmers in upcoming budget: Bilawal38 minutes ago
-
Man held for harassing lady doctor38 minutes ago
-
Pak Army conducts successful training launch of 400-km range Fatah-II Guided Rocket System48 minutes ago
-
Clinic on Wheels program launched in Bahawalpur48 minutes ago
-
Ahmadzai Wazir tribe of South Waziristan urges border crossing on ID card basis48 minutes ago