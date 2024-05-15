Open Menu

PIE's Inaugural RAG Meeting Sets Education Research Agenda

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 06:11 PM

The Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) recently hosted its first Research Advisory Group (RAG) meeting on Wednesday, a pivotal event in shaping the nation's education research focus

The group, comprising top educationists, researchers, and stakeholders, aims to guide PIE in becoming Pakistan's premier public sector think tank for informing education policy, offering guidance and support in positioning itself as the leading voice in education sector policy making.

Senior Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Sohil Akhtar highlighted that the consultative session involved brainstorming on research topics and themes. The emphasis was on utilizing PIE's key reports, including the Pakistan Education Statistics (PES) Report and the National Assessment Test (NAT) Report, to identify priority research areas that address the urgent needs of Pakistan's education sector.

Dr. Muhammad Shahid Soroya provided an introduction to PIE, highlighting its role as a premier "Think Tank" that supports policy formulation through evidence-based research.

He said this initiative underscores PIE’s commitment to strengthening the quality and impact of educational research in Pakistan. By harnessing the expertise of the newly formed RAG, PIE is poised to make significant strides in informing effective educational policies and fostering positive change within the country’s educational landscape.

The RAG serves as a critical advisory body envisioned to provide expert guidance on educational research and its application within Pakistan’s educational landscape.

The establishment of RAG aligns with PIE’s strategic vision to leverage valuable insights from esteemed professionals and steer its research efforts towards addressing the most pressing challenges in Pakistan’s education sector. The group is comprised of representatives with a deep understanding of Pakistan’s educational landscape and possess expertise in research, policy making, and academia.

Presentations were delivered on PIE’s organizational structure and its ongoing work, along with a comprehensive overview of RAG’s background and its designated mandate.

A central focus of the meeting was a collaborative brainstorming session on potential research topics and themes. Additionally, productive discussions were held on fostering collaboration between PIE, universities, and research institutions.

The event was attended by distinguished guests including. Sohil Akhtar, Senior Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFEPT), Dr Muhammad Shahid Soroya, Director General of PIE, Dr Nizamuddin, Dr Farid Pinjwani, Dr Shahid Munir Chairman Punjab HEC, Dr Faisal Bari from LUMS, and Dr Jamila Razzaq, Research Lead of DARE-RC.

