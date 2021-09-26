UrduPoint.com

Korean Kwon Wins Astana Open For First ATP Title

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 07:40 PM

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo captured his first ATP Tour title on Sunday with a 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 win over Australian James Duckworth in the Astana Open final.

The 23-year-old Kwon, ranked 82 in the world, defeated three seeds en route to the final and saved three set points against Duckworth in the first set tie-break.

He became the ninth first-time champion on the ATP circuit this year, and just the second Korean man to win a tour-level title in the Open era, following Lee Hyung-taik's win in Sydney in 2003.

"To win the title as a Korean, it has been 18 years and it means a lot to me and I am really proud of myself," Kwon told ATPTour.com"I feel great and really happy for myself and my team and all the people supporting me from Korea."

