UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korea's Economy To Rebound By 3 Pct In 2021: IMF Economist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Korea's economy to rebound by 3 pct in 2021: IMF economist

SEOUL, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea's economy will likely rebound to grow 3 percent in 2021 after contracting 2.1 percent this year in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, an IMF economist said Monday.

Asian countries are expected to post 1.6 percent negative growth for the first time in history as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to weigh on demand and exports, but they will rebound to growth of 6.6 percent next year, Angana Banerji, senior economist at the International Monetary Fund, said in a webinar hosted by the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI).

"Asia is in different stages of the pandemic, and policy support will need to continue or increase in some cases.

Asia's recovery has started, but it will be protracted. All Asian countries need to accelerate structural reforms to adapt to the new post-virus environment and address policy gaps exposed by the pandemic," she said.

The IMF forecast that the global economy will contract 4.6 percent this year but will grow 5.4 percent next year.

FKI Vice Chairman Kwon Tae-shin said Korean exporters may face a liquidity crisis from October due to sharply declining exports if the coronavirus pandemic prolongs throughout the year.

Related Topics

IMF Exports May October Post All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Birth anniversary of 1965 War Hero M. M. Alam bein ..

19 minutes ago

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Social Security Fund organisational struct ..

46 minutes ago

Broken power sector swallows $45 billion in a deca ..

49 minutes ago

DIG visits Central Jail Kot Lakhpat

6 minutes ago

JI delegation condoles with Sikh community over tr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.