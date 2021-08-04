Korir Leads Home Kenyan 1-2 In Men's 800 Metres Olympic Final
Tokyo, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Kenya's Emmanuel Korir won the men's 800 metres Olympic title on Wednesday with compatriot Ferguson Rotich taking silver.
Korir timed 1min 45.06sec with Rotch finishing in 1:45.23 while Poland's Patryk Dobek took the bronze in 1:45.39.
Korir succeeds fellow Kenyan and two-time champion David Rudisha, who was unable to defend his title due to injury.