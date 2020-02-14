Kosovo and Serbia announce plans for rail, road links

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pristina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Serbia and Kosovo's presidents announced US-brokered deals on Friday to work on building road and rail links between their capitals, the latest transport agreement between former war foes who rarely find common ground.

The letters of intention were inked in Germany alongside the US ambassador to Berlin, Richard Grenell, who was appointed by President Donald Trump to work on Serbia and Kosovo's troubled relationship.

Last month Grenell also mediated an agreement towards restoring a flight between the two capitals, a link that was dropped during the1998-99 war in which Kosovo, a former Serbian province, broke away from Belgrade.

"Another milestone!" Kosovo President Hashim Thaci wrote on Twitter after the signing that took place ahead of the Munich Security Conference, thanking Trump for his "leadership".

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also expressed gratitude towards the Americans.

"We feel that this will bring us a better future and that we will ensure peace for decades tocome," he wrote on Twitter.