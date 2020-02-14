UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kosovo And Serbia Announce Plans For Rail, Road Links

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

Kosovo and Serbia announce plans for rail, road links

Pristina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Serbia and Kosovo's presidents announced US-brokered deals on Friday to work on building road and rail links between their capitals, the latest transport agreement between former war foes who rarely find common ground.

The letters of intention were inked in Germany alongside the US ambassador to Berlin, Richard Grenell, who was appointed by President Donald Trump to work on Serbia and Kosovo's troubled relationship.

Last month Grenell also mediated an agreement towards restoring a flight between the two capitals, a link that was dropped during the1998-99 war in which Kosovo, a former Serbian province, broke away from Belgrade.

"Another milestone!" Kosovo President Hashim Thaci wrote on Twitter after the signing that took place ahead of the Munich Security Conference, thanking Trump for his "leadership".

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also expressed gratitude towards the Americans.

"We feel that this will bring us a better future and that we will ensure peace for decades tocome," he wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter Trump Road Germany Munich Berlin Belgrade Serbia From Agreement

Recent Stories

President Erdogan, PM Khan sign MoUs, address join ..

23 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is disappointment over use of non-pa ..

49 minutes ago

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

1 hour ago

Dist govt plans to assign city roads to investors ..

1 hour ago

Success of govt's economic policies evident from d ..

1 hour ago

DC reviews arrangements for 5-day anti polio drive ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.