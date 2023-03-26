UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Continues De-mining Activities Across Yemen

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :As a cross-border relief and humanitarian organization dedicated to aiding needy people all over the world, King Salman Humanitarian Aid And Relief Centre (KSrelief)'s activities and projects have covered all sectors, including health, education, sheltering, and water, among others.

However, the KSrelief has gone beyond that, launching quality large-scale projects and programs that have had a profound humanitarian impact, including the Prosthetic Limbs and Rehabilitation Program and the Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM) in Yemen, which have had a significant effect on protecting lives and restore livelihood.

Launched in 2018, MASAM aims at making Yemeni land mine-free to protect civilians and safeguard the delivery of urgent humanitarian supplies.

Despite the risks they face, MASAM de-mining teams have managed to clear more than 400,000 landmines across Yemen from 2018 until March 2023.

From 1/1/2020 – 28/2/2023, KSrelief's prosthetic limbs and rehabilitation centers in Yemen have provided more than 142,000 services, benefiting 45,588 people across Yemen and helping them restore normalcy and resume their daily life.

On the occasion of the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action on April 4, KSrelief shares with the international community and other global organizations to raise awareness about mines and facilitate their eradication through enhancing joint action and building capacity in the field.

