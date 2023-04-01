KSrelief launches relief program to people affected by avalanches in Tajikistan

DUSHANBI ,Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia distributed on Thursday a total of 9,901 shelter bags as emergency assistance to people affected by the series of avalanches that hit some parts of Tajikistan, benefiting 49,505 individuals.

The emergency assistance was distributed by the Saudi Ambassador to Tajikistan, Waleed Abdurrahman Al-Reshaidan, who commended KSrelief's humanitarian efforts worldwide.

KSrelief teams have recently visited the Tajik regions hit by the snowy crashes that killed tens of people and devastated homes and roads, leaving hundreds of families homeless. The assistance comes within the Kingdom's relief assistance to affected people worldwide through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief.