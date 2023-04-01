UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Launches Relief Program To People Affected By Avalanches In Tajikistan

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2023 | 01:40 PM

KSrelief launches relief program to people affected by avalanches in Tajikistan

DUSHANBI ,Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia distributed on Thursday a total of 9,901 shelter bags as emergency assistance to people affected by the series of avalanches that hit some parts of Tajikistan, benefiting 49,505 individuals.

The emergency assistance was distributed by the Saudi Ambassador to Tajikistan, Waleed Abdurrahman Al-Reshaidan, who commended KSrelief's humanitarian efforts worldwide.

KSrelief teams have recently visited the Tajik regions hit by the snowy crashes that killed tens of people and devastated homes and roads, leaving hundreds of families homeless. The assistance comes within the Kingdom's relief assistance to affected people worldwide through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief.

Related Topics

Saudi Tajikistan Saudi Arabia Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, ..

RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, Ramadan well-wishers

18 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Ar ..

UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Architecture Working Group meeti ..

18 minutes ago
 UNICEF’s Dubai Supply Hub: at the centre of the ..

UNICEF’s Dubai Supply Hub: at the centre of the earthquake response

48 minutes ago
 UAE is a country where nothing is impossible: Al-J ..

UAE is a country where nothing is impossible: Al-Jundi journal, April Issue

1 hour ago
 PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore me ..

PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore meeting today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.