KSrelief's Masam Dismantles 625 Mines In Yemen

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 08:00 AM

KSrelief's Masam dismantles 625 mines in Yemen

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :During the third week of April 2023, the project of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center "Masam" to dismantle Yemeni lands of mines successfully managed to demine 625 mines planted by Houthi militia in various regions of Yemen, including 20 anti-personnel mines, 180 anti-tank mines, and 420 unexploded ordnance, and 5 explosive devices.

Masam team demined 8 anti-personnel mines, 91 anti-tank mines, 209 unexploded ordnance, and 4 explosive devices in Aden governorate, and dismantled 12 anti-personnel mines, 89 anti-tank mines, 211 unexploded ordnance and one explosive device in Marib governorate, bringing the number of mines dismantled during April so far are 2,223, while the number of mines dismantled since the beginning of the project has reached 395,245, which were randomly planted by Houthi militia across Yemen, killing more innocent victims among children, women and the elderly.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief continues through Masam project to dismantle mines from Yemeni territory.

