UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Launches Green Cleanup Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 04:50 PM

Kuwait launches green cleanup campaign

KUWAIT CITY, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:Kuwait launched on Sunday a cleanup campaign in Hawalli Governorate to help protect the environment and recycle the waste.

Organized by Trash Hero, an environmental organization, the campaign is in cooperation with UN office in Kuwait.

Yasmin Al-Qallaf, a member of Trash Hero, told Xinhua that the organization established its branch in Kuwait in 2020.

She added that it is the first branch in the middle East aiming to launch sustainable, community-based projects that remove existing waste and reduce future waste by inspiring long-term behavior change.

Tareq Al-Sheikh, UN Secretary General Representative and Resident Coordinator to Kuwait, praised the participation of young volunteers in the cleanup campaign.

"We seek to confront climate change through recycling the waste. We launch the campaign to contribute to a clean and beautiful Kuwait," he said.

Related Topics

United Nations Kuwait Young Hawalli Middle East Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal fee ..

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal feed in Serbia, Romania and Bulga ..

52 minutes ago
 UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoverie ..

UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl first in the opening match a ..

2 hours ago
  T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New G ..

 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, Histo ..

2 hours ago
 World Food Day raises awareness of importance of f ..

World Food Day raises awareness of importance of food and agriculture: FAO Chief ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registrat ..

ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registration service in Abu Dhabi court ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.