Kyrgios Fined $113,000 For Cincinnati Meltdown

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

Kyrgios fined $113,000 for Cincinnati meltdown

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Controversial Australian star Nick Kyrgios was Thursday fined $113,000 after his explosive Cincinnati Masters meltdown which saw him smash two racquets, launch an abusive tirade at the chair umpire as well as appear to spit at the official.

The ATP said the massive sanction included individual fines for ball abuse, leaving the court without permission, an audible obscenity and unsportsmanlike conduct during his second round loss to Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Kyrgios was warned that he could also face a suspension from the sport once a full investigation has taken place.

