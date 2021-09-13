UrduPoint.com

La Vuelta 2022 To Begin In Netherlands, Organisers Confirm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

La Vuelta 2022 to begin in Netherlands, organisers confirm

Madrid, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :La Vuelta 2022 will start in Utrecht in the Netherlands, organisers announced on Monday.

The first three stages of the race will take place in the Dutch city, which was the starting point for last year's edition before having to be cut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Next year's la Vuelta, one of cycling's three grand tours, will take place between August 19 and September 11.

"These months of waiting have not altered our desire to collaborate (with the Netherlands)," said la Vuelta director Javier Guillen in a statement.

"It will be an historic start, which will mark a milestone for Spanish and Dutch cycling," he added.

This year's la Vuelta finished earlier this month with a third consecutive victory for Slovenian Primoz Roglic.

Related Topics

Cycling Tours Utrecht Netherlands August September Race

Recent Stories

Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by A ..

Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by AWAN Distribution to engage the ..

9 minutes ago
 55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

12 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural ..

Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural dialogue at 37th IBBY Congress ..

12 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues Resolution on Local Produce Sa ..

27 minutes ago
 Fresh hearings in landmark Liberia war-crimes tria ..

Fresh hearings in landmark Liberia war-crimes trial

11 minutes ago
 FESCO electrified 170 villages this year

FESCO electrified 170 villages this year

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.