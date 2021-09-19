UrduPoint.com

Laos Bans Travel Within, To And From Capital

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

Laos bans travel within, to and from capital

VIENTIANE, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) --:Lao capital Vientiane's administration has imposed a ban on all travels to and from Vientiane and within four major districts of the capital city from Sunday to September 30, 2021.

The four prohibited districts are Chanthaboury, Sisattanak, Sikhottabong and Xaysettha. Travels to particular areas in other three districts namely Xaythany, Hadxayfong and Naxaythong in the Lao capital were also prohibited.

The move came after Vientiane witnessed a rocket surge in community cases on Saturday, when the National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced that 467 new cases had been recorded nationwide over the past 24 hours including 384 locally transmitted cases with 265 reported in Vientiane, the highest daily community infection ever recorded in the capital city.

More than 90 percent of the local cases in Vientiane were linked to a garment factory in Chanthaboury district. Up to 260 out of more than 1,000 workers employed by the factory were confirmed positive to COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to Lao news Agency (KPL), as of Saturday, the country has recorded a total of 18,814 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,665 active cases and 16 deaths.

