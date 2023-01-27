Laos logs 238 dengue cases so far this year

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENTIANE, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) --:-- Laos has so far registered 238 dengue cases in 2023, according to figures from the Lao Ministry of Health.

According to a report issued Friday by the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health, the country recorded 32,364 cases of dengue fever in 2022, a significant increase from 1,400 cases in 2021.

The ministry has vowed to continue developing the capacity and knowledge of doctors and nurses, aiming to guarantee the quality of healthcare services in the battle against dengue fever.