LATAM Airlines Files For Bankruptcy In US: Statement

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 10:20 AM

LATAM Airlines files for bankruptcy in US: statement

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Latin America's largest airline LATAM filed for bankruptcy in the US on Tuesday, the company said in a statement, following a drastic slump in business caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group filed to reorganize under Chapter 11 protection in the United States," the statement said, adding that there would be no immediate impact on passenger or cargo flights.

Last month the Chilean-Brazilian airline said it was scaling back its operations by 95 percent in response to the global health crisis, which has hammered the world's travel and tourism sectors.

