UrduPoint.com

Late Penalty Sinks US As Portugal Claim Final Place At 2023 Rugby World Cup

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Late penalty sinks US as Portugal claim final place at 2023 Rugby World Cup

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Former Toulouse scrum-half Samuel Marques nailed a last minute penalty to secure a 16-16 draw with the USA on Friday which handed Portugal the 20th and last place in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The draw in Dubai was enough for the Portuguese to win the final qualifying tournament at the expense of the much-fancied Americans who will sit out the tournament in France next year.

The Portuguese, who had already hammered Hong Kong (42-14) and Kenya (85-0), qualified with a far superior points difference.

They will make their second appearance at the finals - and their second in France, having also qualified in 2007.

Portugal will play in Pool C with Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia.

"It's hard to explain, it's one of the best feelings in the world," said Portugal captain Tomas Appleton.

"For the rugby community this is amazing. We've been missing for quite some time and we need a new generation to inspire the kids." Portugal, who are coached by former France flyer Patrice Lagisquet, were fortunate even to be in the final repechage tournament, benefitting from Spain's disqualification for fielding an ineligible player.

It is a major disappointment for the United States who had already missed a chance to qualify this summer by failing in the play-off against Chile, who are through to their first World Cup.

It is only the second edition they will have missed, having also failed to qualify for the 1995 event in South Africa.

Boosted by the presence of a number of France-based players, many of whom play in the second division, Portugal scored the first try through Beziers wing Raffaele Storti.

The boot of Bristol Bears outside-half AJ MacGinty kept the Eagles in touch and a try by hooker Kapeli Pifeleti on the hour gave them the lead.

Cometh the moment, however, cometh Marques. The 33-year-old, who played 88 Top 14 matches for Pau, Toulouse and Brive before moving to second division Carcassonne last season, hit the post with an attempted drop goal as Os Lobos pressed for the draw.

He kept his cool, however, and moments later he had a second chance. Using all his experience, he leathered the late penalty, the last kick of the game, between the posts to tie it up at 16-16 and send Portugal to the World Cup.

Related Topics

USA World Australia France Dubai Lobos Beziers Brive Toulouse Hong Kong Bristol Lead Appleton Superior Wales Spain Portugal Georgia South Africa Chile United States Fiji Kenya Turkish Lira Post Event All From Best Top

Recent Stories

Madrid region's public health system on the brink

Madrid region's public health system on the brink

4 minutes ago
 UN calls for more funds to maintain lifesaving res ..

UN calls for more funds to maintain lifesaving response for Pakistan's flood-hit ..

4 minutes ago
 MNAs blamed HESCO for troubling people with unsche ..

MNAs blamed HESCO for troubling people with unscheduled power outage

4 minutes ago
 EU Boss Admits Refilling Gas Storage by Next Winte ..

EU Boss Admits Refilling Gas Storage by Next Winter Will Be Challenging

25 minutes ago
 CM Bizenjo urges federal government to ensure impl ..

CM Bizenjo urges federal government to ensure implementation of job quota for Ba ..

25 minutes ago
 EU Commission Approves $1.13Bln Package to Compens ..

EU Commission Approves $1.13Bln Package to Compensate Companies for Energy Price ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.