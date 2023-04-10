Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Late Teuten Strike Helps Colon Sink Boca Juniors

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Late Teuten strike helps Colon sink Boca Juniors

BUENOS AIRES, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :-- Uruguayan midfielder Andrew Teuten struck late as Colon secured a 2-1 away victory over Boca Juniors in Argentina's Primera Division on Sunday.

Ramon Abila put the visitors ahead in the opening minute as he capitalized on sloppy defending to slot an angled finish past goalkeeper Javier Garcia.

Paraguayan playmaker Oscar Romero equalized with a long-range effort that took a deflection before rolling past the outstretched Ignacio Chicco.

But Colon restored their advantage in the 91st minute when Teuten latched onto Juan Alvarez's diagonal pass before firing a 20-yard drive that beat Garcia at his far post.

The result leaves Boca 12th in the 28-team standings with 14 points from 10 outings, five points ahead of Colon.

In other Primera Division fixtures on Sunday, River Plate won 3-0 at Huracan, Rosario Central drew 0-0 at Newell's, Estudiantes prevailed 2-1 at Independiente and Godoy Cruz were held to a 1-1 home draw by Tigre.

Related Topics

Firing Rosario Colon Argentina Sunday Oscar Post From

Recent Stories

G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleratio ..

G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleration of UAE’s digital transform ..

2 minutes ago
 Empower commences operation of its advanced distri ..

Empower commences operation of its advanced district cooling plant in Dubailand

2 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authenti ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authentic values: Sultan bin Tahnoon

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

3 hours ago
 Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint s ..

Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint session today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.