Late Teuten strike helps Colon sink Boca Juniors

BUENOS AIRES, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :-- Uruguayan midfielder Andrew Teuten struck late as Colon secured a 2-1 away victory over Boca Juniors in Argentina's Primera Division on Sunday.

Ramon Abila put the visitors ahead in the opening minute as he capitalized on sloppy defending to slot an angled finish past goalkeeper Javier Garcia.

Paraguayan playmaker Oscar Romero equalized with a long-range effort that took a deflection before rolling past the outstretched Ignacio Chicco.

But Colon restored their advantage in the 91st minute when Teuten latched onto Juan Alvarez's diagonal pass before firing a 20-yard drive that beat Garcia at his far post.

The result leaves Boca 12th in the 28-team standings with 14 points from 10 outings, five points ahead of Colon.

In other Primera Division fixtures on Sunday, River Plate won 3-0 at Huracan, Rosario Central drew 0-0 at Newell's, Estudiantes prevailed 2-1 at Independiente and Godoy Cruz were held to a 1-1 home draw by Tigre.