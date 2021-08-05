(@FahadShabbir)

Shizuoka, Japan, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Olympic champion Jason Kenny was eliminated from the men's sprint by Dutch rider Harrie Lavreysen on Thursday, ending the Briton's hopes of a third consecutive gold medal in the event.

Kenny, 33, was bidding to become the first cyclist to win three men's sprint golds but he was outclassed by Lavreysen, the current world champion, who is now hot favourite to claim the crown.

Lavreysen had already beaten Kenny to gold in the team sprint on Tuesday as the Netherlands set a new Olympic record of 41.369 seconds in the final at the Izu Velodrome.

Kenny was beaten by Russia's Denis Dmitriev on Thursday but made use of his second chance to advance, knocking out Japan's Yuta Wakimoto in the process.

But defeat had revealed a fragility against the top riders and Kenny never looked like keeping up with Lavreysen, who pulled away in the first race and then powered past Kenny around the final bend on the second.

Kenny's last event in Shizuoka will come in the men's keirin, with the final taking place on Sunday.

He is currently the joint record holder for the highest number of Olympic gold medals won by a British athlete, level on six with Chris Hoy.