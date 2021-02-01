Beirut, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Lebanon's Hezbollah movement said it downed an Israeli drone Monday after it flew over the UN-demarcated Blue Line border, while Israel acknowledged an unmanned aircraft had crashed.

Hezbollah said it "downed a drone belonging to the Israeli enemy that had entered Lebanese airspace outside Blida" in southern Lebanon.

The Israel Defence Forces said that "during IDF operational activity along the Blue Line, an IDF drone fell in Lebanese territory".

"There is no risk of breach of information," it said.

The announcement came just 10 days after the Israeli army shot down an unmanned aircraft it said had entered its airspace from Lebanon.