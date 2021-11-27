UrduPoint.com

LeBron James Fined For 'obscene Gesture,' Warned For Swearing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 08:30 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was slapped with a $15,000 fine for an "obscene gesture" and warned for swearing during a news conference by the NBA's disciplinary officials on Friday.

"LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and warned for using profane language during media availability," said league spokesman Byron Spruell in a news release.

This is the second time this week that the league has disciplined James for an on-court incident.

James was hit with a one-game suspension for a bloody altercation with Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart in a game last Sunday. It was the first suspension of James's career.

The ban meant James missed the Lakers' 106-100 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

He returned Wednesday to face the Indianapolis Pacers and scored 39 points in a 124-116 overtime win. Late in the fourth quarter, James drew the ire of league officials for making an obscene gesture after sinking a three-point basket that extended the Lakers lead to six points.

James slammed the one-game suspension after the Pacers game, describing the punishment to reporters as "some bull----." The NBA issued a warning Friday to James against "using profane language during media availability."James also had a pair of fans ejected from the Pacers game in overtime, after they heckled him from their courtside seats.

In nine games this season, James is averaging 24.6 points, five rebounds and 4.6 assists.

