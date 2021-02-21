Leftist Arauz and conservative Lasso advance to Ecuador election runoff: electoral council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Leftist economist Andres Arauz will face conservative ex-banker Guillermo Lasso in the second round of Ecuador's presidential election on April 11, the country's National Electoral Council announced Sunday.

Arauz won the first round with 32.72% of the vote, with Lasso getting 19.74% and left-wing indigenous leader Yaku Perez getting 19.39%, according to the final results of the February 7 poll, announced by CNE secretary Santiago Vallejo.