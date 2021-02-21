UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leftist Arauz And Conservative Lasso Advance To Ecuador Election Runoff: Electoral Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 01:50 PM

Leftist Arauz and conservative Lasso advance to Ecuador election runoff: electoral council

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Leftist economist Andres Arauz will face conservative ex-banker Guillermo Lasso in the second round of Ecuador's presidential election on April 11, the country's National Electoral Council announced Sunday.

Arauz won the first round with 32.72% of the vote, with Lasso getting 19.74% and left-wing indigenous leader Yaku Perez getting 19.39%, according to the final results of the February 7 poll, announced by CNE secretary Santiago Vallejo.

Related Topics

Election Vote Santiago Vallejo Ecuador February April Sunday

Recent Stories

Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai

41 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 02 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

2 hours ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 open in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccine ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 21, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.