UrduPoint.com

Legendary Master Sadquain 'Calligraphy Show ' Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Legendary master Sadquain 'Calligraphy Show ' tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would hold a 'Calligraphy Show' on May 16 (Monday) by legendary master of Pakistan including beautiful pieces by Sadequain.

Sadequain is credited for the renaissance of Islamic Calligraphy in Pakistan.

Sadquain first exhibition of calligrahies took place in December 1968 'For the next 15-16 years, a veritable Niagara of Painterly calligraphy flowed from his pen and brush', said a press release issued here.

Sadequain was widely praised for his calligraphic style, which is considered iconic by many critics of South Asian art.

Sadequain was part of a broader Islamic art movement that emerged independently across North Africa and parts of Asia in the 1950s and known as the Hurufiyya movement.

Hurufiyah refers to the attempt by artists to combine traditional art forms, notably calligraphy as a graphic element within a contemporary artwork.

Hurufiyah artists rejected Western art concepts, and instead searched for a new visual languages that reflected their own culture and heritage.

These artists successfully transformed calligraphy into a modern aesthetic, which was both contemporary and indigenous.

Prior to Sadeqain's work, only a few painters had experimented with the medium in Pakistan.

Sadequain is a pioneer of the style, bringing calligraphy into a mainstream art form, and influencing subsequent generations of Pakistani artists.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Peruvian Nuevo Sol May December From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

6 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

15 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

15 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

15 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.