UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lewandowski Passes 50-goal Mark As Bayern Win 20th German Cup To Complete Double

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Lewandowski passes 50-goal mark as Bayern win 20th German Cup to complete double

Berlin, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Robert Lewandowski passed the 50-goal mark this season as Bayern Munich completed the double with a 4-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen to win a 20th German Cup on Saturday.

Bundesliga champions Bayern dominated at the Olympic Stadium as David Alaba smashed home an early free-kick before Serge Gnabry added their second goal in the first-half.

Lewandowski has 51 goals in total this season after scoring twice in the second-half either side of a Sven Bender header for Leverkusen.

Kai Havertz converted a penalty deep into added time for Leverkusen.

Related Topics

German David Olympics Bayern

Recent Stories

RTA held 36k remote meetings, handled 122k audio-v ..

47 minutes ago

Minorities enjoying equal rights : Minister

2 hours ago

Child pornographer convict approaches Supreme Cour ..

2 hours ago

Significant drop in Corona cases observed in feder ..

2 hours ago

US Activities in Georgia's Lugar Labs Breach Both ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed tours model farms in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.