UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's Haftar Orders Forces To Attack Turkish Ships And Interests: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 08:40 AM

Libya's Haftar orders forces to attack Turkish ships and interests: spokesman

Benghazi, Libya, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar has ordered his forces to attack Turkish ships and interests in the country, his spokesman said on Friday, accusing Turkey of backing his rivals in Libya's conflict.

"Orders have been given to the air force to target Turkish ships and boats in Libyan territorial waters," said General Ahmad al-Mesmari, adding that "Turkish strategic sites, companies and projects belonging to the Turkish state (in Libya) are considered legitimate targets by the armed forces".

Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army, which holds eastern Libya and much of the country's south, launched an offensive to take the capital in early April.

Related Topics

Attack Army Turkey Libya April

Recent Stories

EU and Mercosur reach agreement on trade

8 hours ago

UAE-Kyrgyzstan Political Consultations Committee d ..

8 hours ago

WHO Records Decrease in Ebola Cases in DR Congo Ye ..

8 hours ago

Tourists Retain Hotel Bookings Despite Recent Terr ..

8 hours ago

Fact of Putin-May Meeting Positive - Peskov

8 hours ago

Serbs in Northern Kosovo to Halt Trade in Protest ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.