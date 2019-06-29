Benghazi, Libya, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar has ordered his forces to attack Turkish ships and interests in the country, his spokesman said on Friday, accusing Turkey of backing his rivals in Libya's conflict.

"Orders have been given to the air force to target Turkish ships and boats in Libyan territorial waters," said General Ahmad al-Mesmari, adding that "Turkish strategic sites, companies and projects belonging to the Turkish state (in Libya) are considered legitimate targets by the armed forces".

Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army, which holds eastern Libya and much of the country's south, launched an offensive to take the capital in early April.