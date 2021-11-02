UrduPoint.com

Light Show Held At Wuhan To Celebrate Pak-China Diplomatic Ties

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 10:50 AM

Light show held at Wuhan to celebrate Pak-China diplomatic ties

BEIJING, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :A grand thematic light show was arranged on the landmark buildings and Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan city to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties.

The light show displayed the official logo of 70th anniversary and slogans in Chinese and English languages to pay tribute to the seven decades of iron brotherhood between China and Pakistan.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, local officials, members of Pakistani community and Pakistan students living in Wuhan witnessed the light show.

The light show, organized by the Provincial Government of Hubei, was a first of its kind in China which would run for three days till November 3.

