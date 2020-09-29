Lightning dominate Stars to capture second Stanley Cup title

Los Angeles, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Brayden Point scored a powerplay goal and Andrei Vasilevskiy blocked 22 shots for a shutout as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas stars 2-0 on Monday to capture their second Stanley Cup championship.

The win erases years of close calls and underachieving performances in the postseason for the Lightning, who won the series four games to two and claimed their first NHL title since 2004.

"We had a lot of confidence in our group," said Canadian forward Point. "We worked so hard and played our system so well. We weren't thinking about anything, but the game ahead of us." There was no panic from Tampa Bay in a dominating game six performance even though they were coming off a gruelling double overtime loss to Dallas in game five.

Captain Steven Stamkos accepted the Stanley Cup trophy from league commissioner Gary Bettman.

Stamkos was injured and unable to play in the final game but he did get in five shifts earlier in the series and even scored a goal.

Swedish defenceman Victor Hedman was named the most valuable player of the playoffs. Hedman is also in the running for this year's Norris Trophy as the league's best defenceman.

Blake Coleman scored the other goal for the Lightning who stormed out the gates and outshot the Stars heavily in the first two periods of game six in front of an almost empty Rogers Place stadium in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Lightning's title run culminated an unprecedented 11 month 2019-20 season that was suspended on March 12 due to the Covid-19 pandemic before resuming on August 1 in a quarantine bubble in Edmonton and Toronto, Canada.