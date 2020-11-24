Limited spectator numbers to return to sports events in England next month

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Up to 4,000 spectators can return to sports stadiums and live performances in low-risk parts of England from December 2, the government said on Monday.

The crowd ceiling will be set at 4,000 or half the stadium capacity, whichever is lower, in the lowest-risk "tier one" parts of the country once a stricter lockdown ends, it said.