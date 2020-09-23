List Of Recent UEFA Super Cup Winners
Wed 23rd September 2020
Budapest, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Recent winners of the UEFA Super Cup ahead of Thursday's match between Champions League winners Bayern Munich and Europa League winners Sevilla in Budapest: 2019: Liverpool (ENG) 2018: Atletico Madrid (ESP) 2017: Real Madrid (ESP) 2016: Real Madrid (ESP) 2015: Barcelona (ESP) 2014: Real Madrid (ESP) 2013: Bayern Munich (GER) 2012: Atletico Madrid (ESP) 2011: Barcelona (ESP) 2010: Atletico Madrid (ESP) Most overall wins 5: Barcelona (ESP), AC Milan (ITA) 4: Real Madrid (ESP), Liverpool (ENG) 3: Atletico Madrid (ESP) afp