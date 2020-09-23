UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

List Of Recent UEFA Super Cup Winners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 08:50 AM

List of recent UEFA Super Cup winners

Budapest, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Recent winners of the UEFA Super Cup ahead of Thursday's match between Champions League winners Bayern Munich and Europa League winners Sevilla in Budapest: 2019: Liverpool (ENG) 2018: Atletico Madrid (ESP) 2017: Real Madrid (ESP) 2016: Real Madrid (ESP) 2015: Barcelona (ESP) 2014: Real Madrid (ESP) 2013: Bayern Munich (GER) 2012: Atletico Madrid (ESP) 2011: Barcelona (ESP) 2010: Atletico Madrid (ESP) Most overall wins 5: Barcelona (ESP), AC Milan (ITA) 4: Real Madrid (ESP), Liverpool (ENG) 3: Atletico Madrid (ESP) afp

Related Topics

Liverpool Budapest Ita Barcelona 2017 2016 2015 2018 2019 Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Bayern Sevilla AC Milan

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid receives Rashid bin Humaid Al Nu ..

7 hours ago

Global practices with highest international standa ..

8 hours ago

Bahrain, Israel leaders in post-accord telephone t ..

8 hours ago

Ex-Maltese PM's chief of staff arrested in fraud p ..

8 hours ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Most Released Taliban ..

8 hours ago

Govt wants all convicts, absconders return to Paki ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.