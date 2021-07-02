Lithuania Reach Semifinals Of Olympic Qualifiers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:10 PM
ANKARA, 2 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :- Lithuania moved into the semifinals of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Thursday with an easy 96-57 win against South Korea.
Jonas Valanciunas led Lithuania with 15 points and had 13 rebounds in the Group A clash.
Rokas Jokubaitis and Marius Grigonis each added 13 points.
Guna RA was the game's high scorer with 26 points for South Korea in the game in Kaunas, Lithuania.
Group A winners Lithuania will take on Poland in the semifinals on Saturday. Slovenia will face Venezuela.
The tournament's winner will book a ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.