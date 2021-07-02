Lithuania reach semifinals of Olympic qualifiers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, 2 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :- Lithuania moved into the semifinals of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Thursday with an easy 96-57 win against South Korea.

Jonas Valanciunas led Lithuania with 15 points and had 13 rebounds in the Group A clash.

Rokas Jokubaitis and Marius Grigonis each added 13 points.

Guna RA was the game's high scorer with 26 points for South Korea in the game in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Group A winners Lithuania will take on Poland in the semifinals on Saturday. Slovenia will face Venezuela.

The tournament's winner will book a ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.