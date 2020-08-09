Little or no hope of finding survivors at Lebanon blast site: army

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lebanese army said Sunday that hopes have dwindled of finding survivors at the blast site in Beirut following days of search and rescue operations supported by international experts.

"After three days of search and rescue operations we can say we have finished the first phase, which involved the possibility of finding survivors," Colonel Roger Khoury told a press conference.

"As technicians working on the ground, we can say we have fading hopes of finding survivors," added Khoury, who heads a team of military technicians operating at the blast site.