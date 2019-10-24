Liverpool condemn fans for 'racist' Divock Origi banner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Genk, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Liverpool have condemned a "racist" banner depicting Divock Origi that was displayed in the away end before their Champions League clash with Genk in Belgium on Wednesday.

The banner appeared to show Origi's head photoshopped onto a naked body alongside the Champions League trophy. It was removed before the match started.

A club statement said: "Liverpool Football Club condemns the offensive banner displayed in our section of the ground, prior to kick-off.

"To be clear, the image used perpetuated a racist stereotype. This is completely unacceptable.

"We acted swiftly to have the banner removed and we are now working with the local authorities and stadium team in Genk to identify those responsible.

"Any subsequent action will be taken in keeping with our sanctions process."