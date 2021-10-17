UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa Announces Art Competition On Women Issues

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

Lok Virsa announces art competition on women issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Lok Virsa in collaboration with foreign and Pakistani artists has announced an art competition including calligraphy, painting, sculpture etc on women issues titled as "Compassionate Women: Kindness in action".

The British-based educationist-cum artist Anum Farooq is the initiator of the project which was aimed at providing a unique opportunity to participate in an international digital exhibition with a focus on "women and compassion", said Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali.

Emerging to established artists, as well as self taught artists were encouraged to apply, to lead a change in the cultural zeitgeist on a global scale.

This is an opportunity for the women of the nation to initiate a conversation through art about their experiences on a global arena.

It would help establish impact of acts of compassion that the artist had received or given.

The applicant should apply with few documents including a brief bio (max 200 words) and an artists statement. The artists should also provide Name, Title of work, date of completion, Media format, Outline, List of project collaborators with individual roles clearly identified.

The top position holders would be selected for an international digital exhibition in December 2021 to be held virtually.

Selected artists would also be considered for a physical rotating exhibition in prestigious Community Arts Platforms within Pakistan.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Lead December Women Media Top

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afg ..

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth pla ..

ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth plan, sees inclusion in major glo ..

3 hours ago
 Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th October 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.