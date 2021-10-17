Lok Virsa announces art competition on women issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Lok Virsa in collaboration with foreign and Pakistani artists has announced an art competition including calligraphy, painting, sculpture etc on women issues titled as "Compassionate Women: Kindness in action".

The British-based educationist-cum artist Anum Farooq is the initiator of the project which was aimed at providing a unique opportunity to participate in an international digital exhibition with a focus on "women and compassion", said Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali.

Emerging to established artists, as well as self taught artists were encouraged to apply, to lead a change in the cultural zeitgeist on a global scale.

This is an opportunity for the women of the nation to initiate a conversation through art about their experiences on a global arena.

It would help establish impact of acts of compassion that the artist had received or given.

The applicant should apply with few documents including a brief bio (max 200 words) and an artists statement. The artists should also provide Name, Title of work, date of completion, Media format, Outline, List of project collaborators with individual roles clearly identified.

The top position holders would be selected for an international digital exhibition in December 2021 to be held virtually.

Selected artists would also be considered for a physical rotating exhibition in prestigious Community Arts Platforms within Pakistan.

