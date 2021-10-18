UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa, Iran Embassy Cultural Consulate To Organize Mehfil-e-Naat On Oct 20

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa would organize a 'Qirat Mehfil e Naat' in collaboration with Cultural Consulate Embassy of Iran on October 20.

The mehfil would be followed by exhibition of Islamic Calligraphy and Relics, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali told APP on Monday.

The exhibition would be held at Lok Virsa Gallery.

Lok Virsa is being organized Mehfil-e-Naat in regards to the month of Rabi-ul- Awal to pay tributes to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be upon Him).

This year the Rabi-ul-Awal is being celebrated with unique arrangements to highlight the different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

