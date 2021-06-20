UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa Organizes Documentary, Film Making Class Nilan Bothu And Galiyat

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 12:50 PM

Lok Virsa organizes documentary, film making class Nilan Bothu and Galiyat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) had organized a 'Class of Documentary and Film Making', a field work on the site location of Nilan Bothu,Galiyat, KPK .

The trip was arranged for students on their relevant work. One of the content was regarding the women empowerment which was accompanied by Samar khan, an official Muhammad Ali told APP on Sunday.

The renowned Pakistani Cyclist and Athelete also participated.

Muhammad Ali said the site location of Nilan Bothu, Galiyat a popular touristic destination in the country.

Main reason for its popularity is its rich heritage and archaeological places which have been a center of attraction to both Pakistani and foreign tourists.

So far, many archeological sites have been documented in the valley,he added.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Film And Movies SITE Muhammad Ali Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Airports to reopen DXB’s Terminal 1 and Co ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 178.08 million

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 20, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.