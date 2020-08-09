UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Long Queues In Belarus Vote, Authorities Denounce 'provocation'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

Long queues in Belarus vote, authorities denounce 'provocation'

Minsk, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Election officials in Belarus accused the opposition of an "organised provocation" on Sunday as long queues formed outside polling stations during a tense presidential vote.

Leading opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya had called on supporters to vote late supposedly to help prevent election fraud and AFP reporters said long lines of voters had formed outside polling stations in the capital Minsk, just hours before voting was due to end.

Election officials had warned they could restrict access to polling stations and Central Election Commission chief Lidia Yermoshina described the queues as "real sabotage, an organised provocation".

"This is what has led to the very long queues at polling stations," she said in televised comments.

Security was tight in Belarus for the election, with police deployed across the city and special forces at checkpoints.

President Alexander Lukashenko, who is facing the biggest challenge to his authority in years, has alleged his opponents may be planning unrest.

Big queues had also formed at Belarusian embassies abroad, including in Moscow where hundreds were lined up outside the embassy only two hours before voting was due to end at 8:00 pm local time (1700 GMT).

Lukashenko has ruled the ex-Soviet country of 9.5 million people with an iron grip since 1994.

Leading opposition candidates were jailed ahead of Sunday's vote, including Tikhanovskaya's husband, popular blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky.

She announced she would run in his place and has drawn tens of thousands of supporters to campaign rallies.

Related Topics

Election Police Moscow Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Minsk Belarus May Sunday Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Abu Dhabi Dep ..

38 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber discuss expandi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Canvas artworks highlight humanity’s love ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport renews agreement with Alpha Flight ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police warn of fraudulent internet emplo ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches websi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.