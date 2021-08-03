UrduPoint.com

Lyles Leads Impressive US Trio Into 200 Metres Olympic Semis

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 10:00 AM

Lyles leads impressive US trio into 200 metres Olympic semis

Tokyo, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :World champion Noah Lyles led an impressive trio of Americans into the Olympic 200 metres semi-finals on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old timed 20.18 seconds in a that was little more than a gentle warm-up for the semi-finals later on Tuesday.

"I have been here seven days and still trying to get fully acclimatised," said Lyles.

"However, you don't have to be fully rested to put in a good performance.

"I usually get to bed at midnight and up at five -- obviously I would prefer if it was seven -- but it felt good out there.

"It did not feel like I was giving a lot of energy." His team-mates Kenneth Bednarek and 17-year-old sensation Erriyon Knighton also won ther heats.

Bednarek, 22, said he felt the US could sweep the medals but added he had to keep his nerves under control.

"I gained in confidence after the trials," he said.

"I have got to deal with my nerves as this is a bigger meet but I have just got to try and treat it as an ordinary meet." Bednarek said he was looking forward to seeing how the Knighton developed, adding he "is going to be a monster.

" Knighton looked remarkably relaxed in his first outing at the biggest athletics show of them all, even yawning before the starter called the runners to their blocks.

"I feel really good but I stayed up past my bedtime so I had a little yawn," he said.

Knighton, though, admitted the Olympics was a huge step up for him.

"There is a huge difference between seniors and juniors," he said.

"In the seniors you have to run really fast as you are competing against grown men and in the latter you can jog!" he said.

The American trio may not have things all their own way with 2016 Olmypic silver medalist Andre de Grasse aching to finally get his hands on a gold medal after he won a second successive 100m bronze on Sunday.

De Grasse, 26, came in third in his heat behind another potential medalist Turkey's 2017 world champion Ramil Guliyev.

Team GB's nightmare in the sprints -- two of their male 100m sprinters were disqualified for false starts in the 100m -- continued as veteran Adam Gemili failed to get further than five metres before pulling up injured in his heat.

Related Topics

Injured World Turkey Male Turkish Lira May Sunday 2017 2016 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze National University All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2021

43 minutes ago
 WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

10 hours ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

10 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

11 hours ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

10 hours ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.