Lyon Beat Wolfsburg To Claim Fifth Straight Women's Champions League Title

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 01:40 AM

Lyon beat Wolfsburg to claim fifth straight Women's Champions League title

San Sebastian, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Lyon continued their reign as Europe's dominant women's club side on Sunday, beating Wolfsburg 3-1 in the Champions League final to win the trophy for the fifth year running and a record-extending seventh time overall.

Goals from France striker Eugenie Le Sommer and Japan midfielder Saki Kumagai allowed Lyon to lead 2-0 at half-time in San Sebastian, and Icelandic midfielder Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir's late goal secured the trophy after Alexandra Popp had pulled one back for Wolfsburg.

