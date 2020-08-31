San Sebastian, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Lyon continued their reign as Europe's dominant women's club side on Sunday, beating Wolfsburg 3-1 in the Champions League final to win the trophy for the fifth year running and a record-extending seventh time overall.

Goals from France striker Eugenie Le Sommer and Japan midfielder Saki Kumagai allowed Lyon to lead 2-0 at half-time in San Sebastian, and Icelandic midfielder Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir's late goal secured the trophy after Alexandra Popp had pulled one back for Wolfsburg.