Lyon Fire Four Past Zurich In Women's Champions League

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Lyon fire four past Zurich in Women's Champions League

Paris, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Title holders Lyon romped past Zurich 4-0 in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday to keep up their hopes of making the quarter-finals.

Striker Melvine Malard scored a brace as Lyon climbed level on points with Arsenal at the top of Group C while Zurich are now out of contention for the knockout rounds.

Arsenal host Juventus later Wednesday.

American international Lindsey Horan put Lyon 1-0 up on 14 minutes before Malard made it 2-0 with a towering header on the six-yard line after 65 minutes.

Malard nodded home again with 10 minutes remaining before Delphine Cascarino's long range shot deep into injury-time made it 4-0.

Lyon had made a disastrous start to the group stage with a 5-1 home loss to Arsenal then drew their second game away to Juventus.

They settled any nerves away to Zurich with a 3-0 win in their last outing.

The French club next travel to Arsenal for matchday five on December 15 and host Juventus a week later.

"We're back in it," said Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor. "Now we have to win our last two games... our destiny is in our hands."In Wednesday's other early match, Swedish outfit Rosengard took an early lead over visiting Benfica through Olivia Schough after 30 minutes.

But Benfica's Canadian striker Cloe Lacasse scored twice in three minutes just before half-time with Nycole Raysla making it 3-1 shortly after the restart.

