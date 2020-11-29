UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lyon See Off Reims To Climb To Provisional Second In Ligue 1

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 08:20 PM

Lyon see off Reims to climb to provisional second in Ligue 1

DécinesCharpieu, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Lyon continued their fine run of form with a 3-0 win over Reims in Sunday's early game which lifted them provisionally to second in Ligue 1.

Karl Toko Ekambi, Bruno Guimaraes and Moussa Dembele scored for Lyon as they made it 16 points from their last six matches to sit two points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Lille can leapfrog them if they win at Saint-Etienne on Sunday evening.

Reims, who had Moreto Cassama sent off after 33 minutes, remain fourth from bottom and look destined for a relegation dog fight.

Toko Ekambi, returning from suspension, proved the key for Lyon, hitting the post early on before scoring the opener in the 22nd minute with a header at the back post from a cross by Memphis Depay.

He also created the second -- Guimaraes's first for Lyon -- four minutes after the break, the Brazilian's shot taking a deflection off Marshall Munetsi.

Toko Ekambi also teed up Dembele for the third shortly after he came on as a substitute for Tino Kadewere who had hit the post in the first half and had a goal ruled out for offside.

Cassama was sent off for a foul on Depay when he looked to be in on goal.

Related Topics

Fine Saint-Etienne Reims Lyon Memphis Sunday Post From PSG

Recent Stories

No tremors felt in UAE after earthquake rocks sout ..

25 minutes ago

UAE Food and Water Security Office renews collabor ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai SME accredits the first free zone business i ..

40 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE Environment Polic ..

55 minutes ago

Etihad Airways to commence flights from Beijing to ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reduces fuel surch ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.