UrduPoint.com

Madagascar Cyclone Toll Rises To 120

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Madagascar cyclone toll rises to 120

Antananarivo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Madagascar's death toll from Tropical Cyclone Batsirai rose to 120 Friday, with most of the fatalities from a single district where it levelled homes.

The national disaster management agency BNGRC said the majority had died in Ikongo district, near the east coast of the Indian Ocean island.

About 125,000 people have been affected after Batsirai struck last weekend, the agency said in an updated fact sheet.

Aid agencies are worried about ensuring clean drinking water, and have begun setting up purification systems. Water-borne diseases pose a major health risk after tropical storms.

Madagascar is one of the poorest countries in the world. Some 42 percent of children suffer from chronic malnutrition, even without a natural disaster.

Related Topics

India World Water Died From

Recent Stories

PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence ..

PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence motion against PM: Farrukh

18 minutes ago
 Shunned by French studios, 'Amelie' director turns ..

Shunned by French studios, 'Amelie' director turns to Netflix

18 minutes ago
 Russia Received Kiev's Request for Clarification o ..

Russia Received Kiev's Request for Clarification of Military Activities - Source

18 minutes ago
 Belgium Allows Nightclubs to Reopen, Cancels Mask- ..

Belgium Allows Nightclubs to Reopen, Cancels Mask-Wearing in Schools

18 minutes ago
 FBR introduce Point of system for monitoring sale ..

FBR introduce Point of system for monitoring sales of retailers

18 minutes ago
 NATO Wants Strong Relations With Russia, Including ..

NATO Wants Strong Relations With Russia, Including in Trade - UK's Wallace

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>