Magnitude 4 quake recorded off western Turkey

ANKARA, 26 Sept (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) -:A magnitude 4 earthquake occurred in the Aegean Sea early Sunday, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The disaster agency said on its website that the quake took place 11.8 kilometers (7.3 miles) below the sea surface.

Its epicenter was 21 kilometers (13 miles) off the district of Datca in Mugla province, which is located on Turkey's southwestern coast.