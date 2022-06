KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Kuwait said an earthquake of magnitude 5 shook south of the Gulf country on Saturday.

The Kuwait National Seismic Network said the quake occurred at 4:28 local time (1:28 GMT) at depth of five kilometers southwest of Al-Ahmadi province, the state news agency KUNA reported.

No injuries or damage were reported.